Manchester United given HUGE chance to wrap up £86million transfer after club U-TURN

Manchester United have been handed major hope of sealing the transfer of one of Real Madrid’s rumoured top targets this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski in recent months and it now looks like they could get a clear run at signing him.

MORE: Jose Mourinho at odds with Ed Woodward over future of Manchester United star

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to cool their interest in a surprise u-turn despite it looking like the Poland international was prioritising a move to the Bernabeu over other offers.

He’ll now have to reconsider as it’s claimed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is focusing instead on signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in that position.

Manchester United must be in Robert Lewandowski transfer chase

Lewandowski could still be a superb option for United, however, as Jose Mourinho’s side have not always looked capable of putting in the kind of attacking displays needed to keep up with Manchester City this season.

Romelu Lukaku has blown hot and cold while Alexis Sanchez has proven a big disappointment since joining from Arsenal in January.

There are also doubts over the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial this summer, meaning the addition of Lewandowski looks both affordable and necessary at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, however, are also mentioned as suitors so could provide major competition for the 29-year-old’s signature.