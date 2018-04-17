Manchester United stand to benefit as Barcelona star ready to cross the divide and seal Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United could be set to benefit from a major transfer deal possibly set to go through between Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer.

According to Don Balon, Barca defender Samuel Umtiti is tempted to leave the club for a controversial move to rivals Real Madrid, but only if Raphael Varane is sold.

Don Balon add that this wouldn’t necessarily be too much of an issue for Real, who are considering letting Varane go in order to bring in a top class upgrade to play alongside club captain Sergio Ramos.

Calciomercato recently linked Varane as being among a number of Manchester United’s summer transfer targets, with the France international notably making his breakthrough at the Bernabeu during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge.

Varane could be a significant upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back for the Red Devils, even if he hasn’t quite made himself undisputed first choice for Madrid.

United have had a disappointing season and will need a bit of a revamp in the transfer market if they are to stand any chance of catching Manchester City next season.