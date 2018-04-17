Real Madrid president convinced he’ll seal transfer of Liverpool star this summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly convinced he will win the race to seal the transfer of Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egypt international has been on fire since joining Liverpool from Roma, scoring 40 goals already this season despite largely playing on the right flank for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That kind of goal threat from out wide will no doubt draw comparisons with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi soon enough, and he’s now being lined up to play alongside the former at the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Perez has no ‘Plan B’ target behind Salah and is focused on bringing the 25-year-old to Spain this summer at all costs.

The report states he’s confident of getting the deal done and that Salah would come in to replace the departing Gareth Bale, which makes sense as they are both left-footers who play on the right.

Bale has not been at his best this season and it’s little wonder Madrid feel it’s time for a change, with Los Blancos usually getting the big names they want.

Salah, right now, looks one of the absolute best in the business and it is surely going to get harder and harder for Liverpool to keep hold of him.