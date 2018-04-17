Paul Pogba replacement: Man Utd eye £50m-rated alternative to French ace

Paul Pogba simply hasn’t been playing to his full potential this season, and new reports claim Man Utd could be seeking a big change in midfield at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists in his time on the pitch.

As seen with his decisive impact against Man City in the derby this month, the French international has it within him to be crucial for United, but it hasn’t been on display often enough this season.

Coupled with him being substituted early in games or even being left on the bench at times by Jose Mourinho, it hasn’t been an entirely positive year for Pogba.

According to The Mirror, it could be about to get worse as it’s claimed that Man Utd are considering a move for £50m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, who is also a Man City target, as a potential replacement for him.

It appears to be suggested that it’s Jose Mourinho’s desire to bring in a ‘more tactically disciplined’ player, but it certainly seems like it’s going to split opinion if such a reshuffle materialises.

On one hand, Pogba can be criticised for not developing his game and showcasing enough versatility to fit into Man Utd’s system and style of play and do the job being asked of him by Mourinho in an effective way with both attacking and defensive responsibilities.

In contrast, Mourinho simply isn’t using the former Juventus man in his most effective role, on the left of a midfield three, as we saw him flourish in Turin playing that position.

Selling the Frenchman surely isn’t going to go down well with supporters, such is the obvious talent that he has in his locker. However, his inconsistency could seemingly cost him as the report above suggests Mourinho is preparing to make a major decision this summer.