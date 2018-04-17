Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho given major transfer update on Liverpool’s hopes of replacing him with £103m star

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly picked up on some transfer information that would be bad news for his old club Liverpool.

The Brazil international swapped Anfield for the Nou Camp in January and it seems he’s already learning about the ins and outs of the club as he’s got a tip-off about the club’s plans for the summer.

According to Don Balon, Coutinho has learned that Barca are targeting a swoop for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as a replacement for the struggling Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has struggled at the Nou Camp this season and his fellow countryman could be an upgrade in that attack, having shown his class in Ligue 1 in recent times.

Lemar has also been linked strongly with Liverpool, with Le 10 Sport recently claiming the Reds had made progress over a deal to bring him to Merseyside this summer.

Don Balon claim Lemar would likely cost around £103million, which is just about the going rate for top attacking players in this market at the moment.

Having lost Coutinho to Barcelona, Liverpool could really do with a signing like Lemar to help replace him in attacking midfield, though in fairness they’ve done well without him so far thanks to the form of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.