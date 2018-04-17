(Video) Wilfried Zaha filmed dancing next to twerking blonde by Crystal Palace chairman’s daughter after telling media he was “exhausted” and going to “just chill out with my son and watch TV”

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha was filmed dancing next to a twerking blonde in a nightclub following Saturday’s 3-2 win over rivals Brighton.

Party footage of Zaha, who scored twice in the derby victory, was captured by the daughter of Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Jess Parish uploaded a video to Snapchat of Zaha cutting some shapes in a nightclub while a woman gyrated in front of him.

The emergence of the footage caused plenty of amusement on social media after Zaha had earlier told a reporter in his post-match interview that he was looking forward to a quiet night.

When asked how he planned to celebrate Palace’s win over Brighton, Zaha said: “I don’t know really. I’m kind of exhausted so I’m just going to chill out with my son, watch TV really, nothing else to really do.”

Twitter user @don_jidz posted a clip from Zaha’s interview along with the Snapchat party footage and fans thought it was hilarious.

One wrote: “Haha Wilf loves it”.

Another added: “l love how he was ignoring the shawty”.

Zaha is the hero we didnt ask for but we got ?? pic.twitter.com/8krPZXf0Wd — J’challa (@don_jidz) April 16, 2018

