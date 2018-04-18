Antonio Conte aims dig at Chelsea star despite making PFA Team of the Year

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte couldn’t resist a little dig at left-back Marcos Alonso despite him being confirmed today as making the PFA Team of the Year.

The Spain international has been a top performer for the Blues since he joined the club last season, and is one of few of the club’s players to emerge with any real credit after a poor campaign at Stamford Bridge this term.

MORE: Manchester United battling Chelsea for transfer of want-away Champions League star

Alonso’s tireless displays up and down the left flank were instrumental to Chelsea winning the Premier League title last season and he’s continued to prove a consistent performer while others in the squad have dropped a level in recent times.

That said, Conte demands perfection from his players and was not content to simply congratulate Alonso on his achievement.

Conte on Marcso Alonso being voted in the PFA Team of the Year: "I am happy for him but in the last game he played badly." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 18, 2018

When asked about the 27-year-old in his press conference today, Conte had to slip in that he felt he’d had a poor game in the last match against Southampton.

‘I am happy for him but in the last game he played badly,’ the Italian told reporters.

In fairness, with Chelsea unlikely to make the top four and up against it to win a trophy at all this season, it’s easy to understand why Conte might not be too bothered about individual achievements at the club.