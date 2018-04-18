Chelsea make approach for £35m Liverpool, Arsenal & Man United transfer target but face one major obstacle

Chelsea are reportedly trying to get in ahead of the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United for the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri by making early approaches for the player but face one major obstacle in their way.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Blues are among the top clubs chasing the £35million-rated Ivory Coast international, but he’s unsure about a move to Stamford Bridge due to uncertainty over the manager’s future.

MORE: €80m Chelsea star linked with summer exit, former club could eye reunion

Antonio Conte’s days at Chelsea look numbered, but Seri won’t accept a proposal from the west Londoners until he knows who replaces the Italian in charge next season.

Seri would undoubtedly make a fine signing for this struggling Chelsea outfit, who blew a large amount of money on some questionable midfield signings last summer and in January.

Having sold Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United, Chelsea failed to adequately replace him by bringing in flops such as Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley.

One can well imagine all three now face uncertain futures at the club and Seri looks like he’d be a significant upgrade based on his form in Ligue 1 in the last couple of seasons.

The Mirror also mention Arsenal and Liverpool as admirers, while the Daily Mail also recently linked him with Manchester United amid ongoing doubts over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.