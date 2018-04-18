Antonio Conte tells Chelsea players what they must do in battle to grab top four spot

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has sent a message to his players ahead of the final few games of the season as they look to grab a top four spot late on.

The Blues have had a disappointing campaign and remain eight points behind nearest rivals Tottenham, though they have a game in hand on their London rivals.

While it will be tough, Conte clearly feels there is still some hope for his side after their battling comeback win against Southampton, while Spurs lost at home to Manchester City.

The Italian tactician has simply urged his players to keep focused on that goal and to keep on fighting until the end of the season to ensure they can qualify for the Champions League.

Asked about the top four race in his press conference today, he told reporters: ‘We have to try until the end to reach this target, it is not simple to reduce the gap, we must have the will to fight.

‘We must have the desire to try to take this target.’

Having won the title so comfortably last season, this has been a big drop from Chelsea as their only hope of silverware now is the FA Cup, though they must get past Southampton in the semi-finals and then either Manchester United or Tottenham in the final.