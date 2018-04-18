Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Manchester Utd travel to Bournemouth to face the Cherries in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford which handed their local rivals, Manchester City, the Premier League title.

MORE: £60m Manchester United star unhappy after club blocked transfer talks with Arsenal

They will be hoping to consolidate a Champions League place next season and finish above Liverpool, who are only a single point behind in the table.

As for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, safety is almost assured, but they lost to in-form Liverpool on Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Reds at Anfield.

When is Bournemouth vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 18.

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV and is there a stream?

BT SPORT 1 and BT Sport 4K Ultra HD are where you can find this one, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd team news

Lys Mousset, Andrew Surman and Callum Wilson all came off the bench in the defeat to Liverpool and are pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Tyrone Mings (fitness) and Adam Smith (MCL knee) remain sidelined and Junior Stanislas (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

For Mourinho’s side, Sergio Romero is missing and Phil Jones could feature for the first time since February after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho said he will drop players for the game after the weekend’s disappointing loss.

However, he will also have an eye on the crucial FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd odds

Bournemouth – 17/5

Draw – 14/5

Man Utd – 20/23