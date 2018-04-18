Is Leicester vs Southampton on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Leicester City host Southampton in the Premier League on tomorrow evening.

Southampton desperately need a win to have any hope of Premier League safety.

Claude Puel’s former side threw away a two goal lead against former league champions Chelsea.

The Saints played valiantly until Olivier Giroud inspired a Chelsea comeback as he continued his impressive goal scoring from the substitutes bench.

The omens do not look good for Mark Hughes’ side as they are without a win in nine league games and go into the match with Leicester five points from safety.

Meanwhile Leicester’s Europa League hopes took a blow when they lost to Burnley 2-1 at the weekend.

The Foxes are now nine points behind the Clarets, however, they could reduce this to six should they win tonight and Chelsea beat Sean Dyche’s men.

When is Leicester vs Southampton and what time is kick-off?

The match will be held at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, 19 April.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Leicester vs Southampton on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be not be televised live in the UK.

However, highlight will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League from 11pm.

Leicester vs Southampton team news

Kasper Schmeichel (knock), Vicente Iborra, Daniel Amartey (both hamstring) and Matty James (Achilles) are all sidelined.

Southampton face Chelsea in the FA Cup this weekend, however Mark Hughes will not be looking to rest or rotate players as they fight for survival

Steven Davis (Achilles) and Sam McQueen (groin) are the only absentees.

Leicester vs Southampton odds

Leicester – 7/5

Draw – 5/2

Southampton – 21/10