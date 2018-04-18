Champions League giants step up efforts to seal transfer of Manchester United star

Juventus are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their efforts to beat Bayern Munich to the transfer of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this summer.

The France international’s future has come into major doubt in recent times, with the Independent reporting that the Red Devils could be prepared to let him go.

Despite flashes of form since joining United from Monaco back in the summer of 2015, it’s fair to say Martial has not been the most consistent of performers in the Premier League.

Something of a fan-favourite after shining in a super-sub role this term, it seems the 22-year-old has not done enough to convince Jose Mourinho he should be starting week in, week out, and now other top clubs could take advantage.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus look to be competing mainly with Bayern for Martial’s signature and are stepping up their efforts to win this particular transfer battle this summer.

Martial may be more likely to get the playing time he wants in Turin, with Bayern’s squad packed full of world class attacking players, though the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are ageing and could do with replacing sooner or later.