Liverpool linked with £194m trio of stars to solve problem position, including Man United & Tottenham transfer targets

Liverpool are being linked with a host of big-name signings in central midfield this summer as they face what looks now like the likely departure of star player Emre Can.

The Germany international is yet to commit to signing a new contract as he fast approaches becoming a free agent at the end of this season, and it’s clear that’s a gap that will need filling with another top talent at Anfield.

A quick glance at today’s transfer rumour round-up from the Daily Mirror shows three signings Jurgen Klopp appears to have identified for that role, and one imagines any one of them would be welcome at the club.

It could prove an expensive venture, however, though signing two of the three targets may be realistic for the Reds as they’ve shown decent financial muscle in recent times with the big-money signing of Virgil van Dijk following the lucrative sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Liverpool’s transfer targets in midfield

The Mirror report that the Reds are looking at £50million-rated Napoli midfielder Jorginho, as well as his £57m-rated team-mate Piotr Zielinski as options in the middle of the park.

Along with the Serie A duo, Liverpool are said to be up against Tottenham for the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, who has an £87m release clause.

The Daily Mirror have also previously linked Jorginho with Manchester United, who could also do with a top class signing in midfield this summer as Michael Carrick is set to retire and Paul Pogba struggles for form.