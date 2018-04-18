Luke Shaw next club odds: Who is the favourite to sign Man Utd left-back?

Luke Shaw’s time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end this summer, with a number of bookies saying the left-back is odds on to leave this summer.

The former Southampton left-back impressed during Louis van Gaal’s time at Old Trafford, however, Shaw’s development was stifled after he broke his leg.

Since then, Shaw has struggled for game-time under Jose Mourinho with the manager making a number of public criticisms of the player in his two seasons in charge at the club.

The Sun reported the Manchester United are prepared to accept just £28m for Shaw this summer as they seek to offload the defender.

A host of clubs have been linked with his services including: Chelsea, Arsenal and most surprisingly Barcelona, according to the the Daily Mirror.

However, two other clubs are favourites to land Shaw’s signature.

Could a possible reunion with Mauricio Pochettino be on the cards?

The Argentine could be the man to resurrect his career with Shaw speaking glowingly about his former manager in the past.

Last October Shaw said: “He used to call me his son, that’s how good our relationship was. I’ve had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

“He made me feel that I was the best. He’d show me clips of my games and say, ‘You should do this better’. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better.”

Luke Shaw next club odds

To leave Man Utd

4/11

To stay at Man Utd

2/1

Everton

7/2

Tottenham

7/2

Chelsea

8/1

Southampton

8/1

Leicester

16/1

Arsenal

18/1