£60m Manchester United star unhappy after club blocked transfer talks with Arsenal

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was reportedly left disappointed this January as his club would not allow him to discuss a potential transfer to Arsenal.

The France international is stalling on signing a new contract at Old Trafford at the moment as he weighs up leaving the club this summer, according to the Times.

Their report also states the Gunners were an option for Martial during discussions over the Alexis Sanchez deal this winter, which ultimately saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium instead.

MORE: CONFIRMED: £100m Manchester United target ‘meets agent to discuss transfer’ as he seeks move to BIG club

Martial’s preference now seems to be for a move to Juventus as clubs unsurprisingly show interest in the 22-year-old as he looks like he could be available this summer.

The Daily Mail have also linked Barcelona with an interest in a £60million deal for Martial, who looked one of the best young players in Europe when he joined United from Monaco in 2015.

Martial has shown flashes of brilliance for the Red Devils but has not yet nailed down a starting spot and has rarely had an opportunity to play in his preferred centre-forward role, having been shifted out wide by Jose Mourinho.

Recently, Martial simply hasn’t played much at all with so much competition for places in this United squad following the signing of Sanchez and the breakthrough of Marcus Rashford.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal could revive their interest in Martial, but there seems room for him in Arsene Wenger’s squad as the likes of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi could do with replacing.