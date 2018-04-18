Manchester United consider transfer raid on Tottenham in bid to replace Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly considering sealing the transfer of Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama to help replace Paul Pogba.

The Kenya international has shone at Spurs despite not always being a regular starter, and could be an ideal fit for a Jose Mourinho side.

MORE: Chelsea in SHOCK contention to sign Manchester United star after Jose Mourinho row

A disciplined defensive midfield player with a tremendous engine, Wanyama could be more to Mourinho’s liking than a show-boater like Pogba, who has been offered a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Mino Raiola, according to the Daily Mail.

United are also reportedly looking at a number of other options in that position, with the Mail mentioning interest in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred, and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.

It is not entirely clear who United’s priority would be, but making a raid on Spurs could kill two birds with one stone as it would strengthen Mourinho’s squad whilst surely damaging Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s prospects for next season.

Tottenham have coped well despite offloading Kyle Walker to Manchester City last summer and may well feel they could do alright without Wanyama, but letting such a top talent and influential performer go to United and boost their chances would surely be a mistake.