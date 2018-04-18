Chelsea in SHOCK contention to sign Manchester United star after Jose Mourinho row

Chelsea have been listed as being up there with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester City as potential contenders to seal the shock summer transfer of unsettled Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has not been at his best for United this season, and a summer exit looks increasingly likely for him as he no longer seems to feature as a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Pogba was regarded as one of the best players in the world at former club Juventus, but things haven’t worked out for him at Old Trafford as he’s struggled to nail down a regular place in his preferred position under Mourinho.

It’s now claimed Pogba could be heading for the exit door this summer as Mourinho wants to cash in on the club’s record signing, and that could open the door for Chelsea to pull off a shock deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are among the four main realistic contenders for the 25-year-old, who rose to become a genuine star under the guidance of Antonio Conte at Juve.

While it remains to be seen if the Italian tactician will stay on at Stamford Bridge, the prospect of signing Pogba could tempt him to stick with the job for a little longer.

Having signed a number of flops in midfield in the form of Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley in recent times, it’s clear Pogba would be a major upgrade in that position.