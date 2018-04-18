Manchester United given fresh hope of securing major transfer as £87m star reconsiders future

Manchester United are still in the running to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann after a major development over his future.

According to Don Balon, the France international is increasingly unsure over joining Barcelona this summer for a variety of reasons as talks between the two clubs have cooled in recent times.

MORE: Manchester United battling Chelsea for transfer of want-away Champions League star

Don Balon claim Griezmann is aware that he might struggle to land a key role in this Barca side due to the depth of quality they already possess in attack in the form of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

The report lists United and Manchester City as among the clubs in the running to pounce if he does change his mind about moving to the Nou Camp, where he also worries about going down the same route as his old team-mate Arda Turan, who never looked the same player since swapping Atletico for Barcelona.

WATCH: Video: Antoine Griezmann scores with moment of genius in Europa League

This could be great news for United as they look in need of a revamp up front this summer, following patchy form from Romelu Lukaku and the major flopping of Alexis Sanchez since his January move from Arsenal.

Don Balon have also linked Manchester United with a move for a similar player in Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, but Griezmann could be the preferable option due to the Welshman’s recent lack of form and struggles with injury.

Griezmann has an £87million release clause in his contract, as reported by Mundo Deportivo and various other outlets.