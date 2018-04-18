Real Madrid set to make transfer swoop for key Liverpool star should PSG target depart Los Blancos

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a move for German international and Liverpool star Emre Can if current key ace Casemiro departs the club.

Don Balon are reporting that Zinedine Zidane’s side are keen on moving for Can, and that the Spanish giants face competition from Bayern Munich in the race for the Reds star.

The news outlet are also reporting that PSG are interested in Brazilian Casemiro, meaning that we could see Can replace the midfielder should PSG secure a deal for the Los Blancos star.

Can has been a vital part to Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, with the German’s vast physical prowess and ability on the ball helping the Reds achieve a Champions League semi final and all but secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

In 26 league appearances for the Merseyside club this season, the 24-year-old has managed to clock up a total of three goals and five assists, a slight improvement on last campaign, where he managed five goals and two assists in 32 games.

Should Liverpool lose Can to Madrid, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if the club go for another midfielder in the summer to bolster their options ahead of next season.