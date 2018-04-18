Real Madrid told to fork out €60M should they wish to secure transfer of impressive Italian wonder-kid

Real Madrid have been told to fork out €60M should they wish to bring AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Sun, who are re-reporting from Calcio Mercato, are stating that the Italian giants have set their asking price for he 19-year-old at £52M (€60M).

MORE: Italian giants AC Milan set to rival Real Madrid with €100M move for European goal-machine

The news outlet are also stating that Los Blancos are looking to get rid of Navas following his performance against Juventus in the Champions League, and that PSG are also reportedly interested in signing the AC Milan shot-stopper.

Since emerging onto the scene for Gennaro Gattuso’s side two seasons ago, Donnarumma has proven himself to be one of the brightest young talents in world football.

In 118 appearances for Milan, the 19-year-old has managed to keep a total of 44 clean sheets, a superb record for a player of his age.

So far this campaign, the Italian international has managed to keep a total of 21 clean sheets in 46 games, meaning that he shuts out the opposition almost once every two outings, a fantastic return.

If Real Madrid do decide to dip into the transfer market for a new ‘keeper, they’ll have a hard time finding one who is more able than Donnarumma.