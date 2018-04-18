PSG launch €50million Real Madrid transfer raid in order to appease Neymar

Real Madrid have reportedly been rocked after receiving a €50million offer from French moneybags Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of experienced defender and firm fan-favourite Marcelo.

The Brazilian is a long-serving member of this Madrid squad, playing a key role in the club’s recent success in the Champions League.

Marcelo has long looked one of the best full-backs in the world and would be a huge loss for Real if he were to leave, but Don Balon claim PSG are eager to snap him up to keep his fellow countryman Neymar happy.

This would certainly be a statement signing given Marcelo’s importance to this Los Blancos squad, and he’d be an upgrade on Layvin Kurzawa in that position.

The Frenchman has, incidentally, today also been linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes, with RMC claiming Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are among his potential suitors.

Don Balon add that Real are worried about PSG’s interest, so fans will hope there is a determination inside the club not to let such an important member of their squad leave.