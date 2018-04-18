South American superstar desperate to secure €90M Real Madrid transfer, signing would take pressure off Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani is reportedly eager to leave France and secure a transfer to Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Don Balon are reporting that the striker’s relationship with summer arrival Neymar isn’t in the best of places, and that Cavani is very eager to move to Los Blancos, a move he’s reportedly always wanted.

The news outlet are also stating that PSG have set a €90M asking price on the head of the Uruguayan, a price that Zinedine Zidane’s side will surely able to afford given the amount of financial backing they have.

Since the decline of Karim Benzema and the injury problems of Gareth Bale, a lot has rested on the shoulders of one Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goalscoring for Real Madrid this season.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 42 goals this campaign, which is close to half of the 116 goals Los Blancos have scored in all competitions, something that show just how much the club rely on the former Man United winger.

However, if the club were to sign Cavani, this would surely take some of the weight off of Ronaldo’s shoulders, as the Uruguayan has shown time and time again that he is capable of scoring a bucket load of goals for a number of different teams.

If Cavani were to join in the summer, it’ll be interesting to see if the 31-year-old could outscore Ronaldo for Florentino Perez’s side next campaign.