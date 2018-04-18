Who are Europe’s top 5 goalscorers in the best 5 leagues?

The race for the European Golden Shoe is hotting up, and this year there could be a new winner.

All of the last eight European Golden Shoes have been won by the same three players: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

However, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a remarkable season for his club and has scored 40 goals in all competitions.

The Egyptian is also the odds on favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award and is course to break Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez’s record of scoring more than 31 Premier League goals in 38 league games.

Harry Kane is hot on his heels with 26 goals – however – Salah is in pole position to claim the Premier League Golden Boot.

But will Salah win Europe’s Golden Shoe – we have lined up the top five goalscorers from Europe’s top five leagues below.

Europe’s top 5 goalscorers

5. Edinson Cavani

Cavani has been one of Paris Saint-Germain’s focal players in the past few seasons and he has taken the baton from Zlatan Ibrahimovic of being the club’s No.9.

He has 25 Ligue 1 goals, and flanked by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the trio have formed a formidable triumvirate.

=3. Ciro Immobile

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Ciro Immobile has been a revelation this season and the Italy international has 27 goals for Lazio this term.

=3. Robert Lewandowski

Poland captain Lewandowski has been one the most consistent strikers in the last five years and this season is no different.

Lewandowski scored 30 goals in the last two Bundesliga campaigns and has 27 this season so far.

Bayern secured their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title, a record for a German club.

2. Lionel Messi

Last year Argentine great, Lionel Messi, won his fourth Golden Shoe accolade last season, bringing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, he has scored 29 La Liga goals, but has seen his influence grow from a creative point of view too, contributing to many of Barca’s assists.

Messi has 12 Assists so far as Barca aim to go the entire season unbeaten.

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah has been nothing short of sensational this season for Liverpool.

He’s scored 30 goals and averages a 86 minutes per goal this season.

He also has contributed to nine assists too.