£100m+ Man Utd and Chelsea stars linked with exits, club chief responds to transfer talk

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has had his say on whether Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata could find themselves back in Turin in the future.

The pair both enjoyed positive stints with the Serie A giants, taking their respective games to the next level with regular playing time to then go on and secure moves elsewhere.

As noted by BBC Sport, Pogba re-joined Man Utd in 2016 for an £89m fee, while Morata was re-signed by Real Madrid for £23m, as per BBC Sport, before he later went on to join Chelsea for an even bigger reported fee.

The duo have had their issues this season though. While Pogba hasn’t seemingly entirely convinced Jose Mourinho in the heart of the United midfield, having been dropped and substituted off in games where he has struggled, Morata hasn’t found the back of the net with the regularity desired by the Blues.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals and six assists in 42 appearances this season, and so it’s understandable as to why rumours would begin to link him with an exit as Chelsea need more from their leading striker.

Marotta though has cast doubt over Juve’s ability to re-sign either of them given their value now, although he seemingly wasn’t prepared to close the door completely in case a potential deal was available.

“If Pogba or Morata could return? I don’t believe in riding a horse more than once, but there are exceptions,” he told Mediaset.

“They are two great professionals who left a great memory but the value they have now reached is not feasible for us. The [Gonzalo] Higuain transfer was incredible for us and it happened thanks to the sale of Pogba.”

It remains to be seen if any clubs around Europe are willing to splash out on the pair this summer, or if Man Utd and Chelsea will show a little more faith in them to improve next season.

Either way, it doesn’t sound as though Juve will have the means and resources to re-sign them, despite having dominated in Italy in recent years and continually pushing for the Champions League.