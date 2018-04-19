Burnley vs Chelsea line ups: Who’s in the starting XI as Giroud and Morata start?

It’s nearly time for Burnley vs Chelsea at Turf Moor.

Burnley have enjoyed a fantastic campaign and won their last five League games and are two points behind Arsenal in 6th place.

They are in pole position to claim a European place after they beat Leicester 2-1 win on Saturday and are just two points behind the Gunners.

If Southampton do not win the FA Cup then seventh place will see a team playing European football next season.

Olivier Giroud inspired Chelsea to victory against Southampton last weekend after coming off the bench.

Giroud starts for Chelsea tonight and partners Alvaro Morata upfront.

Marcos Alonso is banned for three games and will also miss the game against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Antonio Conte has rotated his team ahead of the weekend game with Eden Hazard and Willian among those dropping to the bench.

Burnley vs Chelsea lineups

Burnley XI

Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Ward, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood.

Subs: Heaton, Bardsley, Taylor, Marney, Hendrick, Wells, Vokes.

Chelsea XI

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Emerson, Pedro, Morata, Giroud.

Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Fabregas, Barkley, Hazard, Willian.

Is Burnley vs Chelsea on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.