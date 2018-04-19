‘Claiming Tiger’s majors too?’ – Harry Kane continues to get trolled as Tottenham ace shows off golf swing

‘Claiming Tiger’s majors too?’ – Harry Kane continues to get trolled as Tottenham ace shows off golf swing

Tottenham striker Harry Kane made the headlines earlier this month after it was revealed Spurs would appeal for him to be awarded a goal at Stoke City.

The 24-year-old is chasing the top goalscorer award and has 37 goals in 43 appearances so far this season in another stellar campaign for the England international.

As noted by BBC Sport, he was so desperate for that goal against the Potters that he even insisted: “I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do.”

That has led to the trolls mocking him for the past two weeks, as after any contentious incident or claim that he’s not even been involved in, they’ve been poking fun at the Tottenham star over his desperation to claim that goal.

It seems that even when he tries to go off topic, they won’t let him forget about it just yet as the joke seemingly hasn’t died out for some.

As seen in the tweets below, Kane will have to continue to put up with the trolls for a little while longer although that won’t matter one bit if he is able to surpass Mohamed Salah in the goalscoring standings before the end of the season and continue his fine form.

Decent swing, but not enough to avoid these tweets from flooding in on his timeline…

