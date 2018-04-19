‘Definitely off then’ – Liverpool fans all notice one missing player in new kit launch

With his current contract set to expire this summer, doubts have continued to emerge over the future of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The German international will become a free agent in a matter of months, and with no suggestion from either the club or the player himself that a renewal is imminent, it could result in him leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

To spark further talk of a likely exit, many Liverpool fans have noticed that Can hasn’t featured in much of the promotional work for the new kit launch which happened on Thursday.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino all featured heavily as the new home kit was unveiled, although perhaps there is still time for Can to appear with the away kit or third kit as Liverpool continue to release details on their look for next season.

However, for the time being, Can’s absence hasn’t gone on unnoticed, as seen in the tweets below, and many Reds fans have been left believing that the 24-year-old is definitely set to leave this summer.

As noted by Calciomercato, Can has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, but as the wait goes on for an official announcement on his future, many believe that it’s a matter of time before his exit is confirmed.

It will be a blow for Liverpool if he moves on, as he’s featured prominently since joining in 2014, making 40 or more appearances in each campaign.

Kit promo and Emre Can is nowhere to be seen. Deffo off then. — usman (@usman_94_) April 19, 2018

No Emre Can in the promo material for the new kit. Not surprised, but probably the clearest indication we could get of his future. #LFC — Waq (@WaqtinAFool) April 19, 2018

Any pics of Emre Can in the new kit — Fuoriclasse ?????? (@royaleneal) April 19, 2018

Anyone seen Emre Can in any photos of the new kit yet? Lol…. #LFC ??? — Gazzzzaaaa ???????? (@SwanyThaRed) April 19, 2018

Do we reckon emre can is gone then folks? #LFC — Chris. (@_ChrisLFC) April 19, 2018

No Emre Can for the new home kit launch can only mean one thing. He’s the one who’s been behind the Crazy Sandra account this whole time ? — Gilly Gilly??? (@Gilly0151) April 19, 2018