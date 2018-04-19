Emerson Palmieri assessed after first PL start for Chelsea: £17.6m man’s stats, heatmap and fan reaction: “He is million times better than Alonso”

Emerson Palmieri made his first Premier League start as Chelsea won 2-1 at Burnley on Thursday night.

Filling in for the suspended Marcos Alonso, the 23-year-old Brazilian left back played 83 minutes at Turf Moor.

How did Palmieri – who cost Chelsea £17.6m plus £7m in add-ons during the January transfer window according to Sky Sports – get on?

Stats

According to Whoscored.com, Palmieri touched the ball 64 times.

He made one tackle, one foul, no interceptions and one clearance.

Going forward, Palmieri completed one dribble, won one free-kick and had one shot which was on target.

He completed 76.9% of his 39 passes, including one which earned him an assist when it found Victor Moses who scored the winning goal.

Heat map

As illustrated by this graphic from MailOnline, Palmieri stayed out wide for most of the game, but covered the whole length of the field.

Fan feedback

Chelsea fans had earlier expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Palmieri in action, after Alonso was hit with a ban which made the Brazilian’s place in the team a practical certainty.

And Blues supporters, on the whole, appeared to be impressed with what they saw of their new man at Turf Moor.

Evening Standard journo Simon Johnson was also encouraged by Palmieri’s display.

Why Emerson has not played more for #cfc before now is a mystery on this evidence — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) April 19, 2018

Emerson has been great. — CFC (@CFCWriter) April 19, 2018

Someone actually watched Emerson in the training day in day out and still opted to play Alonso, Unbelievable!! — ? (@AddictedToCFC) April 19, 2018

We better use Emerson more often next season — ? (@HazardEdition) April 19, 2018

Zappacosta ON

Palmieri OFF Superb performance from Emerson! — Talk Chelsea ? (@talkchelsea) April 19, 2018

Emerson Palmieri to start on Sunday vs Southampton. https://t.co/kHjSFouoPF — ? (@HazardEdition) April 19, 2018