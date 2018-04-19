Man Utd, Chelsea suffer transfer blow: PL target warned against making move

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook has been advised against making a move to either Man Utd or Chelsea in the near future by Harry Redknapp.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Cherries this season, establishing himself as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s side having made 29 appearances in all competitions.

His club form has led to a breakthrough for England as he claimed his first cap ahead of the World Cup this summer, and so things look very positive for the youngster in his current situation.

That’s seemingly where Redknapp is basing his opinion on his future. As noted by the Metro, both Chelsea and Man Utd have been linked with a move for Cook, but the former Bournemouth boss believes that in the best interests of his career, he should stay where he is.

“He’s learning the game, still,” he told BT Sport, as noted by the Metro. “It’s alright saying he can move on, he goes to a Chelsea or a Manchester United or somewhere and suddenly he’s not a big player anymore. He’s a bit player.

“He’s better off learning his trade here. Playing every week being a big fish in a small pond.”

In truth, it’s a strong argument from Redknapp, and one that Cook should arguably listen to as ultimately at this stage of his career, in order to gain experience and develop his game, he needs to be playing regularly, which is what he is getting at Bournemouth.

If he were to move to either United or Chelsea, he’d face significant competition for places which could leave him sat on the sidelines for the most part.

That’s not what he needs as it would stunt his progress, and so while it will undoubtedly be difficult for any player to snub such interest from top clubs, he’d surely be better off waiting for a potential future move instead if he continues to impress.