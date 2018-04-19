Man Utd tipped to win transfer battle for £40m Brazilian ace, could fend off Euro giants

While it’s debatable as to whether Man Utd really need another attacking player, it’s claimed that they lead the transfer battle for Watford’s Richarlison.

The Red Devils are seemingly well equipped in that department, as Jose Mourinho can already call on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata behind the main striker.

However, according to The Sun, Man Utd are ahead of both Bayern Munich and Juventus in the race to land the signature of the £40m-rated Watford forward, who can play across the line on either flank or through the middle.

The 20-year-old’s form has dipped in recent months after making an impressive initial impact at Vicarage Road, as he remains stuck on five goals and five assists in 37 appearances so far this season.

In turn, it’s questionable as to why such top clubs are said to be ready to battle it out over his signature given his £40m price-tag, as there are arguably better options out there to be spending money on.

Nevertheless, he has seemingly done enough to earn interest from some top clubs, although for United fans it will surely raise further concerns over the futures of Martial and Rashford in particular.

As noted by the Daily Mail, doubts continue to emerge over the French international’s stay at Old Trafford beyond this season, with speculation continuing to link him with an exit.

Although the 22-year-old has bagged 11 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances so far this season, he hasn’t always been able to establish himself as a regular starter or key figure in Mourinho’s plans.

In turn, it’s easy to see why Richarlison’s potential arrival could have a negative impact on his future, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho is preparing to reshuffle his attacking pack this summer with an exit possibly making way for a new arrival rather than more competition for places.