Paul Scholes suggests key Man United star “could” seal summer transfer away from Old Trafford amid Real Madrid interest

Man United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Paul Pogba could seal a summer move away from Jose Mourinho’s Man United, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the Frenchman.

The Sun are reporting that the former Red Devils star has given his thoughts about Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, and that Spanish giants Real Madrid, as well as PSG, are keen on the midfielder.

The news outlet are also stating that, when speaking on BT Sport, Scholes said “Yeah I think he could [leave]. I don’t know, I don’t really speak to anyone at the club. But from the outside looking in it looks like the relationship isn’t great.”

Pogba has failed to impress a fair amount of fans since his then-world record transfer from Juventus to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

Fans often comment about the midfielder, stating that he goes missing in games and that they expect more out of him considering the amount of money the club paid for him.

Pogba has missed a fair few games this season through not fault of his own, however when he has played for the Red Devils, he’s struggled to make his mark on matches and, occasionally, tends to shy away from taking the game by the scruff of it’s neck.

If Scholes’ words are anything to go by, it’ll definitely to be interesting to see how long Pogba ends up staying in Manchester for.