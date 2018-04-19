Watford vs Crystal Palace TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Watford host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace side won a crucial relegation game against Brighton 3-2 last weekend, and currently sit six points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

READ MORE: Chelsea vs Southampton FA Cup TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Wilfried Zaha scored a brace to put the south London side in a strong position for Premier League survival.

The Eagles have played one more game than 18th-placed Southampton though and must hope Leicester beat the Saints tonight.

Watford need one more win to all but guarantee safety – however, Javi Garcia’s side a winless since March.

When is Watford vs Crystal Palace and what time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, April 21.

It will kick-off at 3pm.

Vicarage Road will host the showdown.

Watford vs Crystal Palace TV channel and stream

The match will not be televised live in the UK.

However, match highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

Watford vs Crystal Palace team news

Jeffrey Schlupp is sidelined Palace and Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon, Bakary Sako and Connor Wickham remain out for the season.

Watford are without Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tommie Hoban, Younes Kaboul and Gerard Deulofeu out.

However, they may be boosted by the return of Jose Jolebas and Andre Carillo Diaz.

Watford vs Crystal Palace odds

Watford – 19/10

Draw – 23/10

Crystal Palace – 13/8