West Brom vs Liverpool TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Liverpool travel to face an buoyant West Brom at the Hawthorns this weekend.

The Baggies caused a shock when they defeated Manchester Utd at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jay Rodriguez, who has been subject to claims of racial abuse by Gaetan Bong, scored the winner for his side to keep their slim hopes of Premier League survival alive.

As for the Reds, they are in magnificent form, and dismantled Bournemouth 3-0.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to continue his goalscoring exploits and add to his 30 goal tally in the league.

When is West Brom vs Liverpool and what time is kick-off?

West Brom host Liverpool at The Hawthorns with kick-off scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, April 21.

West Brom vs Liverpool TV channel and stream

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Brom vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be still without the injured Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Emre Can for Saturday’s match.

However, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez could be included.

Rotation will be the order of the day for the Reds with a crucial Champions League tie against Roma looming on Tuesday.

James Morrison and Gareth Barry are unavailable, and Daniel Sturridge is ineligible to face Liverpool.

Hal Robson-Kanu, Jonny Evans and Nacer Chadli are injury doubts.

West Brom vs Liverpool odds

West Brom – 11/2

Draw – 7/2

Liverpool – 8/15