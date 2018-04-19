What Jose Mourinho said in response to Paul Scholes criticism of Paul Pogba

Paul Scholes launched a stinging attack on Paul Pogba ahead of Man Utd’s game with Bournemouth on Wednesday night, but Jose Mourinho has defended the French ace.

As seen in the video below, Scholes was left far from impressed with Pogba’s performance against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, accusing the United midfielder of showing disrespect towards his manager and teammates.

Paul on Paul. Not impressed, not happy. pic.twitter.com/CeubP7NWFt — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 18, 2018

SEE MORE: Paul Scholes suggests key Man United star “could” seal summer transfer away from Old Trafford amid Real Madrid interest

In his defence, Pogba responded with a strong showing against Bournemouth as the Red Devils bounced back and got back to winning ways in their push to finish second in the Premier League table this season.

Having brought him off early in games this season as well as left him on the bench at other times, Mourinho has seemingly struggled to get the best out of Pogba.

However, he refused to join in with any criticism, as the Portuguese tactician instead backed the 25-year-old and praised him for his performance against the Cherries while also focusing on his impact against Man City too a fortnight ago.

“I don’t agree. I agree that it wasn’t a good performance at all [against West Brom]; with that I agree,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“Top performance. Top performance. Obviously the performance against City was special, coming with two goals. But this performance was a very similar level. So top performance. He can do it.”

Mourinho hasn’t been shy in publicly criticising his players in the past, and so this is a significant response as far as Pogba is concerned as it shows that his manager is still going to back him in the face of criticism.

However, unless he rewards him with top performances on the pitch on a regular basis, question marks and criticism will continue to arrive, and in the best interests of Man Utd, Mourinho will hope that his star man can start to produce week in and week out.