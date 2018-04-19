Why Arsenal sensibly won’t pursue shock £60m transfer for Man Utd star

Speculation continues to raise doubts over Anthony Martial’s future at Man Utd, but it’s claimed that Arsenal will not be pursuing a move for the French forward.

Despite making 41 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists, the 22-year-old hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Particularly after the January signing of Alexis Sanchez, it limited Martial’s opportunities further, and so a potential exit from Man Utd may seem like an appealing option for the French international to secure a more prominent role elsewhere.

According to the Evening Standard though, a £60m move to north London isn’t considered a realistic option as Arsenal will reportedly sensibly prioritise other areas of their squad to strengthen this summer.

It’s claimed a centre-half, a central midfielder and a goalkeeper could be on Arsene Wenger’s shopping list, and given the weaknesses that Arsenal have shown in those departments again this season, it sounds like a clever transfer strategy.

Particularly given the fact that they replaced Sanchez with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, coupled with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette, Wenger seems to have very strong attacking options at his disposal already.

With Danny Welbeck playing a key role too and others such as Alex Iwobi fighting for minutes, signing Martial arguably isn’t the greatest idea with other positions to fill, albeit the young French ace would be considered an upgrade by many on those reserve options given the quality that he has displayed at Man Utd.

It’s certainly a surprise and a disappointment to see Martial in his current position, as after making an exciting breakthrough at United when he first arrived under Louis van Gaal, it hasn’t gone to plan for him in Manchester.