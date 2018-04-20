Agent in talks: Man Utd want £140m if key figure leaves, Euro giants encouraged to swoop

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been discussed by agent Mino Raiola with regards to a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has experienced a difficult campaign this year, as he hasn’t been able to consistently deliver his best form while also being dropped and taken off in games to raise question marks over his relationship with boss Jose Mourinho.

SEE MORE: Man Utd, Tottenham face more competition to land £30m teenage starlet

According to ESPN, Raiola has been speaking with clubs about potentially prising Pogba away from Old Trafford this summer, and PSG may well have the resources to put together a suitable package.

However, they will have to dig deep into their pockets, as The Daily Mail report that Man Utd will demand up to £140m for Pogba this summer.

The French international is undoubtedly a quality player, and he showed during his time with Juventus that if given a particular role, he will flourish.

Pogba was hugely influential on the left of a midfield three in Turin, given the freedom to be a key figure in attack, but Mourinho has demanded more defensive responsibilities of him and that has seemingly led to his struggles to perform to the best of his ability.

It would still be a shock to see him leave Man Utd as they’d be losing one of their top players, while with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini’s contract set to expire, they’d be left very short in midfield.

Nevertheless, with Raiola reportedly scheming and discussing his client with potential buyers, coupled with the report suggesting that United have put a figure on Pogba ahead of a possible departure, it doesn’t sound particularly positive for those Man Utd supporters hoping that the Frenchman stays in Manchester.