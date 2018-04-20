Almost done: Barcelona prepare for significant deal at end of season, destination touted

Barcelona stalwart Andres Iniesta continues to reportedly edge closer to an exit from the Nou Camp, with his destination this summer now being touted.

The 33-year-old’s future has been a talking point for months, as BBC Sport noted last month that the Barca legend would make a decision before the end of April with either a prolonged stay at the Nou Camp or a move to China being on the table.

After 22 years with the Catalan giants, it appears as though Iniesta is ready to move on, as Marca report Barcelona are set to see him leave this summer, with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan being touted as his destination.

It’s claimed that the Chinese outfit have put significant planning into the arrival of the Spain international, and it’s seemingly been enough to convince him to leave the Nou Camp and embark on a new challenge after this season.

The veteran playmaker has been a pivotal part of his club and country’s success for over a decade, collecting eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, the World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in a glittering career.

However, as he prepares to turn 34 next month, Iniesta is now in the latter stages of his career, and while Ernesto Valverde has used him heavily this season, his influence in terms of being decisive in the final third has dropped as reflected in his goals and assists tallies.

Nevertheless, he has shown that he is more than capable of playing a pivotal role at this level still, but with the report noting that Barcelona are resigned to seeing him leave, it looks as though European football will be bidding a disappointing farewell to a legend in a few months time.

With the Copa del Rey final this weekend and as Barcelona close in on another league crown with five games to go, Iniesta will hope that he can leave on a high with more success and trophies to show for their efforts.