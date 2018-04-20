Arsenal’s stunning new-look XI Arsene Wenger’s replacement must line up with next season with £217m transfer investment, including Man United raid

It’s been as big a day as many Arsenal fans will have experienced in their time supporting the club as Arsene Wenger has announced he’s set to step down after 22 years in charge.

The French tactician will go down as an all-time great in the Premier League and it’s clear that whoever replaces him will have a big job on his hands.

MORE: Ivan Gazidis gives clue over who he wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

There’s been plenty of talk about Wenger’s departure and who could be the next man to come in to the Emirates Stadium hot-seat, but it’s also bound to be an important summer for the club in the transfer market.

The squad is certainly not what it could be after plenty of recent changes, with experienced names like Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott leaving in January.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in and could be focal points in Arsenal’s new-look side, and here’s a look at five more signings they should be making at the very least, likely to cost around £217million…

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

AS recently linked Arsenal as being among the clubs ready to move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has become one of the best players in the world in his position.

The Gunners will get a closer look at him when they meet in this season’s Europa League semi-finals, and they’ll surely see he’d be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and over-the-hill Petr Cech.

As reported by AS, Oblak has an £87million release clause but in this market that seems a reasonable fee to pay for a crucial position.

Max Meyer (Schalke)

Available on a free this summer, Schalke midfielder Max Meyer would be ideal for Arsenal’s needs in that problem area of central midfield.

The 22-year-old is one of the top young players in Europe in his position and could be ideal to replace Santi Cazorla or even Jack Wilshere if he too makes a Bosman move this summer.

Arsenal were recently linked with Meyer by football.london and it’s hard to imagine they could get better value in the market this summer.