‘ArsenalFanTV now in administration’ – Channel trolled after Wenger confirms Arsenal exit

After Arsene Wenger confirmed his intention to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season on Friday, ArsenalFanTV were quickly a talking point.

Although many respect the veteran tactician for the job he has done at the club over the past 22 years, he has often been a very divisive figure on the popular YouTube fan channel.

Regulars such as Troopz and DT have raged over his continued stay at Arsenal for years, as they have argued that Arsenal were desperately in need of a change on the bench to arrest their slide and to be able to compete for major honours again.

Wenger arrived in 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time in charge. However, in recent times, it’s been more about trying to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

While they have now got their wish, others have pointed out that it could perhaps have a negative impact on ArsenalFanTV and owner Robbie Lyle, as without the ability to moan at Wenger after games, it could have a negative impact on the number of views their videos get.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case or if Wenger’s successor suffers the same fate next season. However, there will undoubtedly be plenty of passionate responses in the coming days and weeks to the Wenger announcement, with AFTV hoping to prove these comments wrong.

