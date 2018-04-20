Arsene Wenger full statement: Arsenal boss confirms exit in emotional post

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season, and has issued an emotional statement to announce the news.

Having spent 22 years in charge of the Gunners, it will be a difficult time for the veteran tactician to confirm his exit and prepare to leave the Emirates.

Despite coming under intense criticism from many supporters in recent years as Arsenal have failed to compete for major honours, it shouldn’t take away from the stellar job that he has continued to do for the most part.

With three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups won during his time in charge of the Premier League giants, he certainly has had a major impact on the club and will leave behind a lasting legacy.

Naturally, he issued an emotional statement as he confirmed his intention to leave after talks with the club, and now it remains to be seen what challenge he takes up next and who will replace him at Arsenal ahead of next season.