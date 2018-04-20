Arsene Wenger full statement: Arsenal boss confirms exit in emotional post

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season, and has issued an emotional statement to announce the news.
Having spent 22 years in charge of the Gunners, it will be a difficult time for the veteran tactician to confirm his exit and prepare to leave the Emirates.
SEE MORE: ‘End of a dynasty’ – Arsenal fans react to Wenger announcement, ‘statue needed’ as praise floods in
Despite coming under intense criticism from many supporters in recent years as Arsenal have failed to compete for major honours, it shouldn’t take away from the stellar job that he has continued to do for the most part.
With three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups won during his time in charge of the Premier League giants, he certainly has had a major impact on the club and will leave behind a lasting legacy.
Naturally, he issued an emotional statement as he confirmed his intention to leave after talks with the club, and now it remains to be seen what challenge he takes up next and who will replace him at Arsenal ahead of next season.
“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” he told the club’s official site.
“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.
“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.
“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.
“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.
“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.
“My love and support for ever.”
COMMENTS