Chelsea ready to make shock decision to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to major transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make the surprise decision to offer Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in order to win the race for the transfer of Gareth Bale.

The Blues are said to be determined not to see their rivals Tottenham land Bale this summer and will do anything they can to prevent it, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Chelsea star issues apology after furious reaction in win over Burnley

There’s no doubt the Wales international could make a fine signing for Spurs, though many fans will be sceptical of him as an actual upgrade on Hazard.

The Belgian forward has been a crucial member of this Chelsea squad since his arrival in 2012 and no one will want to see him go, but it seems the club are prepared to sanction his departure if it means they can land Bale.

Don Balon have recently linked Manchester United as being in the running to sign Bale as well in a swap deal involving Paul Pogba, and it’s understandable Chelsea will want to do all they can to stop their rivals strengthening with such a big-name player.

Although the 28-year-old has not been at his best recently, his form in his previous stint in the Premier League shows what he’s capable of at this level, and if Chelsea miss out while their rivals get him, it could majorly dent their hopes of getting back into the top four next season.