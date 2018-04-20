‘End of a dynasty’ – Arsenal fans react to Wenger announcement, ‘statue needed’ as praise floods in

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will step down at the end of the season, ending a 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners.

The 68-year-old has struggled in recent years to keep Arsenal in contention for major honours, and that has led to intense criticism from sections of supporters seeking a change.

SEE MORE: ‘Has the potential one day’ – Wenger has his say on Arsenal legend being successor prior to confirming exit

Having won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and having done the Double in 1998 and 2002, the veteran tactician leaves a legacy behind in north London, and has undoubtedly established himself as a legend at Arsenal for all that he has done after arriving in 1996.

Wenger has overseen a staggering 823 games in charge, but as confirmed by the club’s official site on Friday, the Frenchman will now step away at the end of the campaign despite having another year remaining on his current deal.

While he has faced significant criticism in recent years, the news was met with a positive reaction across the board as fans flooded the club’s Twitter timeline with messages of support for Wenger and well wishes.

Ultimately, although he has infuriated fans with an inability to get Arsenal back to the top, there is no doubt that there is a huge feeling of respect and gratitude for all that he has done for the club in his time in charge and so that is reflected in the messages below.

Wenger will now hope to sign off on positive terms with a trophy with the Europa League a major target, but it may not be too long before the focus switches to who will be appointed to replace him.

End of an dynasty. Wish him well in the future — P™ (@Cechque) April 20, 2018

Thank you for everything Arsene! An amazing man who changed the game we all love. Thank you, Arsene! pic.twitter.com/AMybWdLmYW — TheArseneView (@TheArseneView) April 20, 2018

Thank you for everything you wonderful man #MerciArsene — CD14 (@c_d_14) April 20, 2018

The correct decision. Thank you Arsene — ???z ? (@Durchiga) April 20, 2018

Legend retires. End of an dynasty. — ? Kris ?? (@Santi_Classorla) April 20, 2018

The biggest legend this club will ever have. Thank you for everything you’ve given me and millions of other fans. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) April 20, 2018

You are the greatest person in the world and I love you — The hairdo from Donostia (@hahostolze) April 20, 2018

THANK YOU ARSENE! THERE’S ONLY ONE ARSENE WENGER. pic.twitter.com/lQDa9SOr39 — Ema Ralte (@Ema_Ralte) April 20, 2018

I LOVE YOU ALWAYS ARSÈNE ?? — Pádraig (@afcpadraig) April 20, 2018

Thank you Arsène ?? — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) April 20, 2018

Thank you, Arsène. For everything. ? — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) April 20, 2018