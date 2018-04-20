‘He would absolutely love it’ – Wenger successor for Arsenal picked out by Spanish football expert

After Arsene Wenger confirmed that he would be stepping down from the Arsenal job at the end of the season, the focus will soon switch to his successor.

Given that the veteran tactician has been in charge for almost 22 years, it’s a crucial decision for the Gunners and one that they have to get right.

Having developed a culture and style of play in north London, it will be intriguing to see if the Arsenal hierarchy look to appoint a manager capable of continuing those traditions built under Wenger, or if they look for an overhaul.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has had his say on the matter, and he has suggested that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique could be ready to take on the challenge and ‘would absolutely love’ the job, as seen in his video below.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a stellar stint in charge of the Catalan giants between 2014 and 2017, winning two La Liga titles, the Champions League and a FIFA World Cup amongst many others.

In turn, that coupled with the experience that he has attained and the style of play adopted by his Barca team, he could be a sensible appointment for Arsenal ahead of next season.

Balague adds that no contact has been made as of yet, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will consider him as a real candidate with this suggestion that he’ll be ready for a crack at the Premier League.