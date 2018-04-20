Ivan Gazidis explains why it’s the right time for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has explained why now is the right time for Arsene Wenger to step down as manager of the club after an incredible 22 years in charge.

The French tactician has dominated today’s headlines after a sudden announcement this morning that he would be leaving at the end of this season.

MORE: Arsenal have clear front-runner to replace Arsene Wenger

Gunners chief Gazidis has now been paying tribute to Wenger at a press conference this evening, and believes there is no reason for fans to worry about the strength of the club once Wenger goes.

Despite a rocky period over the last decade, Wenger is widely seen as having transformed Arsenal and building solid foundations for the club to succeed in the future.

Gazidis feels this means it’s a good time to change as Arsenal are stronger than they have ever been in their history, meaning Wenger’s replacement should inherit a job full of promise for future success.

‘We are in a better place today than we could ever have imagined 22 years ago. The foundations have never been stronger and that gives me great confidence as we chart the path ahead,’ Gazidis said.