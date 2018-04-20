Jurgen Klopp takes big step in attempt to prise Real Madrid ace to Liverpool

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has endured a frustrating season this year, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could offer him an escape route.

After his summer move from Real Betis, the 21-year-old has been limited to just 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Often snubbed by Zinedine Zidane from his match day squad altogether, it’s not what the Spaniard would have been hoping for in his first season at the Bernabeu, and so it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to force him to consider his future.

According to Calciomercato, as re-reported by The Express, Klopp is seemingly very keen on making a deal happen this summer to bolster his midfield options, as he has reportedly personally called Ceballos to move Liverpool ahead of AC Milan and Juventus in the transfer battle.

As noted by the club’s official site, the Reds will welcome Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, but with Emre Can’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and with no new agreement appearing to be imminent, it could still leave Klopp short in that department.

In turn, signing Ceballos would address that concern, as Liverpool look to put together a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts moving forward.

Given his lack of playing time at the highest level, there may well be doubts over Ceballos, who would have to adapt to a new league, teammates and country if he were to join Liverpool this summer.

However, if the report above is accurate and Klopp is making a serious attempt to convince him to move to Anfield, the German tactician doesn’t appear to have too many concerns over how good the Spaniard could be on Merseyside.