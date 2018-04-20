‘Like a father figure’ – Tributes flood in for Arsene Wenger after Arsenal exit announcement

The tributes have come in as Arsene Wenger announced that he would be stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season.

The French tactician has been in charge for 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups while also going on an impressive run of qualifying for the Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons.

Although he has undoubtedly struggled in recent years to arrest Arsenal’s slide and ensure that they are able to compete for major honours, there is no denying that he has had a huge influence on the club.

From keeping them financially stable to enjoying success earlier in his tenure to developing quality talent throughout, Wenger has had a major impact on various individuals over the years.

In turn, after his announcement was made, the tributes from current and former players and pundits alike flooded in congratulating the Frenchman on his achievements and his role in helping them realise their full talent.

Time will tell who replaces Wenger, but it certainly won’t be an easy job. While he hasn’t won the number of trophies that many expected him to or demanded, the list below of players that he has played a fundamental role in becoming top stars speaks volumes.

Wenger will remain in charge until the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal do indeed thank him on his last game at the Emirates with many of these familiar faces likely to be in attendance.

Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) April 20, 2018

Personally a very sad day. I am forever in debt to this man. The person who had faith in me and gave me a platform to progress. Thank you for all the memories and trophies boss ? pic.twitter.com/EP26M6TP3W — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 20, 2018

Congratulations on an incredible 22-year career at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, and best of luck for the rest of the season… apart from on your 60th game against us next Sunday ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2018

To the man who gave me my chance as a 16 year old, and showed unbeliveable faith and commitment towards me. Always a gentleman, like a father through tough times in my career. He always believed in me when most people didn’t. Thank you for everything boss! It’s down to us no… pic.twitter.com/wTmjTSYwNx — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

A time to be thankful, a time to pay homage, a time to reminisce pic.twitter.com/JBNU44iZkH — Alan Smith (@9smudge) April 20, 2018

I will always see you as my footballing father where under your guidance I had the chance to grow as a man and a player, i’m forever thankful for that and wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your life! #ThanksArsene #TheBoss 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ekhFNfExvN — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 20, 2018

Sincere good luck to Arsene Wenger in the future. Produced one of the finest English club sides ever. Legacy intact, a great and extremely healthy football club can now pass onto the next guardian. Thanks for the memories, Le Professeur, Merci! ?? pic.twitter.com/RvtsEJAW0d — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 20, 2018

Respect Mister Wenger ! pic.twitter.com/RrE3qtkYcz — AS Monaco ?? (@AS_Monaco) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is to leave @Arsenal at the end of the season. He has given much of his life to Arsenal. He has brought much success to the club. He has given much to the game of football in our country. Merci et bonne chance, Monsieur Wenger. #Wenger — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2018