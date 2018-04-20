‘Like a father figure’ – Tributes flood in for Arsene Wenger after Arsenal exit announcement

The tributes have come in as Arsene Wenger announced that he would be stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season.

The French tactician has been in charge for 22 years, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups while also going on an impressive run of qualifying for the Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons.

Although he has undoubtedly struggled in recent years to arrest Arsenal’s slide and ensure that they are able to compete for major honours, there is no denying that he has had a huge influence on the club.

From keeping them financially stable to enjoying success earlier in his tenure to developing quality talent throughout, Wenger has had a major impact on various individuals over the years.

In turn, after his announcement was made, the tributes from current and former players and pundits alike flooded in congratulating the Frenchman on his achievements and his role in helping them realise their full talent.

Time will tell who replaces Wenger, but it certainly won’t be an easy job. While he hasn’t won the number of trophies that many expected him to or demanded, the list below of players that he has played a fundamental role in becoming top stars speaks volumes.

Wenger will remain in charge until the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal do indeed thank him on his last game at the Emirates with many of these familiar faces likely to be in attendance.

