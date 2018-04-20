Manchester United star tells Paul Pogba how he can turn his career around at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has received some valuable advice from his team-mate Nemanja Matic after a difficult season at Old Trafford.

The France international has been far from at his best, particularly in the second half of this campaign, and has recently found himself in and out of the team under Jose Mourinho.

This has even led to speculation Pogba could be offloaded by United this summer, less than two years after they smashed their transfer record to bring him back for a second spell.

Things just haven’t gone to plan for Pogba at United despite some flashes of brilliance, with the 25-year-old’s season summed up by his last few games – two goals in a superb match-winning display at Manchester City, followed by an anonymous performance in the home defeat to West Brom before another fine game in the win over Bournemouth.

Matic has told Pogba he needs to take more responsibility in matches and look to keep on improving on the natural ability he has.

‘With his quality and personality, he needs to have more confidence. He needs to take more responsibility,’ the Serbian is quoted in the Daily Mail.

‘Of course, he’s still young. He can improve and he will improve. He showed in that game he always can play better.

‘He is a great player. He runs a lot, has quality with the ball, he can score and he can also defend very well.’