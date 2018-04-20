Manchester United urged to seal transfer of ‘freak of nature’ after another stunning performance

Manchester United urged to seal transfer of ‘freak of nature’ after another stunning performance

Manchester United fans are crying out for their club to win the transfer battle for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon this summer after his latest superb performance.

The 17-year-old has won numerous accolades for his displays in the Championship this season, and he was on fire again tonight with a goal to cap a dazzling display.

Fulham ended up beating Millwall 3-0 to boost their promotion hopes, but it seems likely Sessegnon will be playing for a Premier League club next season anyway.

The Daily Mirror linked United as contenders for the youngster’s signature recently, along with rivals Manchester City and Tottenham.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon
Manchester United fans would love the transfer of Ryan Sessegnon

United fans are now desperate to see Sessegnon in their colours next season as they rave about him on Twitter tonight.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t exactly have the best track record of handing opportunities to young players, but this teenager is surely a special case as he surely puts himself in serious contention for a World Cup place with England this summer…

