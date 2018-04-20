Millwall v Fulham FC live stream, team news, match prediction as race for the Premier League hots up

Two of the Championship’s form sides go head to head on Friday night as Millwall host London rivals Fulham in what could be a crucial game in the race for promotion.

The Cottagers currently lie in third place in the league, while Millwall currently occupy one of the final playoff places, so there’s everything to play for this season.

Watch Millwall v Fulham Live Stream

Bet365 are have access to a number of live streaming games from the Championship this season – check them out here

*To add to the In-Play excitement, bet365 stream over 140,000 events live to your PC every year – so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off from the New Den at 19:45GMT

Millwall, the league’s surprise package, have bulldozed their way into a play off position after a run of sixteen games unbeaten. And with Fulham, Boro and Aston Villa left to play their hopes of a top six finish remain in their own hands.

Millwall v Fulham Form Guide

Fulham have promotion hopes of their own. Unbeaten in twenty one games, the Cottagers are guaranteed at least a playoff spot, but remain in the hunt for a top two finish. Although they’ll have to win their remaining three games and hope Cardiff slip up along the way.

It’s likely they’ll have to settle for a playoff spot, but with the form they’re in you’d fancy them against anyone in the league. Fulham are 4/5 to win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Slavisa Jokanovic, unlucky not to win Championship manager of the year, has got Fulham playing the best football the Craven Cottage faithful have seen in years. And with Aleksandar Mitrovic up top they’re banging goals in for fun. The on loan Newcastle striker has netted 12 goals in 12 games and is 9/2 to open the scoring.

Millwall v Fulham Match Prediction

While Fulham play expansive, free flowing football, Neil Harris’ Millwall adopt a more pragmatic approach and it’s working. Sticking to a similar system that saw them gain promotion via the play offs from League One last season, they’re incredibly hard to beat with an excellent defensive record. This is a game that could produce few goals, and under 2.5 looks good value at 4/5.

The Den can be a tough place to go, and with the form Millwall are in Fulham will have to be at their very best if they’re to take all three points. With both sides looking to maintain their unbeaten record the draw looks good value at 27/10.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware