Pep Guardiola plots £65m Man City move to bolster attacking options with PL ace

Seemingly not content with his current attacking options, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with a £65m summer move for Riyad Mahrez.

Aside from being crowned Premier League champions this season, City have been in sensational form in front of goal as they’ve begged an incredible 93 goals in 33 league games.

That gives them the most prolific attacking record out of all the sides in the top flight by some distance, with Liverpool in second place with 78 goals.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though Guardiola would need reinforcements in that department, as he can already call upon the likes of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

However, according to The Sun, the Spanish tactician wants to make a £65m move for Mahrez this summer, as he eyes further quality and depth in that area of his squad.

Perhaps an argument in his favour is that both Sane and Sterling did play significant minutes this season, and so competition and an ability to rotate and rest key players could explain the interest in Mahrez as City will look to compete on various fronts again next year.

As for Mahrez, the 27-year-old has 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances this season as he returned to his better form for the Foxes, but he could be on his way out this summer if City and Guardiola press ahead with their bid to sign him.

City dazzled with their football this season while they picked up two trophies. Having fallen short in the FA Cup and Champions League though, they seemingly aren’t quite perfect yet, and Guardiola could be set to make more big-money signings at the end of the year to further strengthen the options at his disposal.